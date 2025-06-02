Watch CBS News
Fire that killed dozens of animals at Pennsylvania goat rescue linked to electrical issue, owners say

By
Alexandra Simon
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Owners of the Montgomery County animal rescue House of Wiggle Goats says a massive fire that killed dozens of animals and damaged their farm was the result of an electrical issue.

In a Facebook post shared two days after the fire tore through the animal sanctuary and its historic barn, House of Wiggle Goats said it appears "there may have been a mouse nest behind the electrical breaker box which started the fire," and that insurance will cover the cost to rebuild.

"It wasn't arson, there was no foul play involved," owner Erin Wiggle said in a video.

Barn destroyed in fire at House of Wiggle Goats animal rescue in Lansdale, Pennsylvania
Barn destroyed in fire at House of Wiggle Goats animal rescue in Lansdale, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28 at the property on Weber Road in Lansdale. About 40 animals were unaccounted for and likely did not survive, Wiggle told CBS News Philadelphia.

Another dozen animals were treated for burns and smoke inhalation at PennVet's New Bolton Center Campus and Quakertown's Vet Hospital. On May 31, the sanctuary posted that a goat named Jackie Chan was the first to "bust out of the hospital."

Fire burning at House of Wiggle Goats in Lansdale, Pennsylvania
Fire burning at House of Wiggle Goats in Lansdale, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

In the days following the fire, several area rescues took in multiple animals to ease the burden on owners Erin and Michael Wiggle.

"The community was exceptional, I can't say enough," Michael said. "The first responders they got here, they got onto the fire, and then just so many different friends, people we didn't even know just showed up to help. ... It was just amazing."

