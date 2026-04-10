Philadelphia animal shelter offering name-your-price adoptions after evacuating due to parking garage collapse

A Philadelphia animal shelter is looking to get adoptable cats into homes quickly after losing access to a facility due to the partial collapse at a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia parking garage under construction.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said it evacuated all animals from its spay/neuter clinic in Grays Ferry on Wednesday night, after being urged to do so by the city's Office of Emergency Management. Shelter staff were told they should get every person and animal out due to increasing structural instability at the nearby garage.

"In the middle of the night, staff, volunteers, and fosters mobilized in heroic fashion to quickly transport dozens of cats and dogs to safety," PAWS said in a statement on its website.

Crews assemble a crane near the partially collapsed parking garage in Grays Ferry, Philadelphia. The PAWS clinic that is now shuttered can be seen in the background. CBS News Philadelphia

Part of one stair tower at the garage construction site collapsed when a slab of precast concrete failed, causing a chain reaction collapse. One worker was pulled from the rubble and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Two other workers were unaccounted for and are now presumed dead, local officials said.

After evacuating, PAWS took in many cats at its Old City Adoption Center at 2nd and Arch streets. Now, they're urging everyone who can adopt to do so, and adopters can get a deal if they head to the Old City Adoption Center this weekend.

PAWS is offering "name your fee" adoptions Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Many of you have graciously reached out asking how you can help. If you've been thinking about adopting, now is the moment," PAWS said on its website. "The most meaningful way to support PAWS right now is by welcoming a cat into your home."

The adoption center will be fully staffed all weekend for anyone willing to bring home a new furry friend.

The adoption center is open these hours this weekend: