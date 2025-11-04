Montgomery County families face food assistance delays as government shutdown continues

As the government shutdown enters its fifth week, families and individuals who rely on federal food assistance are facing growing uncertainty in Montgomery County and the Philadelphia region.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will provide partial SNAP benefits for November, but recipients shouldn't expect to see those payments right away. That delay is leaving many struggling to keep up with rising grocery costs.

In Norristown, the Patrician Society food pantry is seeing more people than ever turning to them for help. Executive director Liam Murphy, who runs the food pantry, said the number of visitors has surged in recent weeks as residents wait for their benefits to arrive.

"The changes to SNAP, I think, the biggest thing it's doing is making them all very anxious," Murphy said. "They're all worried, they're confused. They don't know from day to day — are they getting their benefits? Aren't they getting their benefits?"

Among those affected is Zoltan Kovitch, from Norristown, who depends on SNAP to buy food. He said the delay has made it harder to make ends meet.

"We've been trying to keep up with the food costs, you know, because it's skyrocketing and it's not a good thing for some people that can't afford food as far as food stamps," Kovitch said.

Despite the challenges, Kovitch remains hopeful.

"We just gotta be patient, see if we can get back on track, as far as the government's agenda, what's going on," Kovitch said.

Murphy said the community has been stepping up to help, with more people donating food and supplies to support those in need.

"All day today we had people that never dropped off food before, just coming to drop off because they're not in need, but they know people are I need and that's been really, really nice," Murphy said.

As the shutdown drags on, food pantries said donations are critical to keeping shelves stocked and helping residents weather the uncertainty.