Resources for SNAP recipients in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware as benefits deadline nears

Millions of Americans could soon find themselves without the ability to rely on federal food aid to supplement groceries come November because of the ongoing government shutdown.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, no Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be issued starting on Nov. 1, leaving many families throughout the Delaware Valley in need of resources.

Philadelphia area resources

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, more than 2 million people receive SNAP benefits in the state. Philadelphia County has the most people enrolled in the federal food aid program in comparison to any other county in Pennsylvania, according to DHS.

Philadelphia offers a food and meal finder for residents to identify resources in their area. People can find nearby food sites by entering their addresses here.

Philabundance also offers a similar map on its website that can help people find a food pantry or food bank in their community.

The nonprofit, Share Food Program, connects residents with convenient locations to pick up and receive free food as well.

The official website for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a list of food banks organized by each county and also offers an interactive map of food pantries throughout the state.

For those with questions about SNAP, Community Legal Services provides legal aid and information on public benefits to qualifying Philadelphians.

South Jersey resources

According to the Food Bank of South Jersey, 130,000 South Jersey residents are at risk of not getting their benefits come Nov. 1.

The organization provides several options, including food programs for kids, seniors and mobile distributions.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey also provides free food sites for those in need. Residents can locate partnered food pantries with the organization by entering their zip codes here.

The official website for the state of New Jersey also lists out several resources for each county and provides a step-by-step guide on what to expect when going to a food pantry.

Delaware resources

Delaware Health and Social Services estimates the stoppage of benefits will impact 60,000 households in the state come November.

Residents in Delaware can call 211 for the state's helpline for more information on local food pantries.

The state also has an interactive map where residents can find nearby resources.

The Food Bank of Delaware offers a list of open food pantries and banks in each county, along with addresses and hours.

Other assistance

The food delivery service, DoorDash, is offering help to SNAP recipients across the country. The company plans to deliver 1 million free meals to food bank partners in November. DoorDash will be waiving delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 grocery store orders for SNAP recipients.