PATCO to temporarily close some stations, suspend some overnight service between Philadelphia and New Jersey

PATCO reopens Franklin Square Station after 46 years out of service

PATCO reopens Franklin Square Station after 46 years out of service

PATCO reopens Franklin Square Station after 46 years out of service

Starting Monday, PATCO is temporarily suspending some overnight service between Philadelphia and New Jersey and shutting down some stations to allow for deep cleaning, maintenance and better service, officials say.

The closures only affect weekday overnight service from midnight to 4:30 a.m.

During the first phase of the closures, which begins Monday, PATCO trains will operate every two hours – two trains fewer per night.

During this phase, some stations will temporarily close. The temporary changes to the schedule and station closures are meant to "address safety and cleanliness concerns, improve conditions for staff, and provide a better overall experience for transit riders," according to an announcement from the transit agency.

Ridership during those "owl service" hours averages 25 customers per hour systemwide, PATCO says.

Here's what else to know about the first set of changes:

July 14-July 25: Lindenwold and 8th & Market Street Station will be closed overnight on weekdays from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.; 9/10th & Locust Street (normally closed overnight) will be open during this time.

July 28-Aug. 8: Broadway and 15/16th & Locust Street Station will be closed overnight on weekdays from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.; City Hall (normally closed overnight) will be open.

Aug. 11-Aug. 22: Lindenwold and 8th & Market will be closed; 9/10th & Locust Street will be open.

Aug. 25-Aug. 29: Broadway and 15/16th & Locust will be closed; City Hall will be open.

During the second phase, which begins Sept. 1, all overnight weekday service will be suspended. That marks the start of a six-month pilot program "designed to create consistent overnight windows for deep cleaning, maintenance, and public safety operations across the system," according to PATCO.

Service will continue around the clock on weekends, with trains running normally from 4:30 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, PATCO says.

Earlier this year, PATCO expanded service in Philadelphia when it reopened its Franklin Square station after more than four decades.

PATCO says riders should check its website and social media accounts to get the latest station and schedule information before traveling during overnight hours.