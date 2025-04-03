PATCO reopening Franklin Square Philadelphia station after 46 years out of service

PATCO's Franklin Square Philadelphia station reopening after more than 40 years out of service

PATCO's Franklin Square Philadelphia station reopening after more than 40 years out of service

PATCO's Franklin Square Philadelphia station reopening after more than 40 years out of service

A long-dormant train station in Philadelphia is reopening Thursday after a $29 million renovation.

PATCO's Franklin Square station will reopen on Thursday, April 3, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 12 p.m.

You can watch that ceremony live on our YouTube channel, and follow along for live coverage in this article as well.

Franklin Square station at 7th and Race streets initially opened in the 1930s but closed in 1939, with brief reopening stints in the 1950s and again in 1976 for the nation's bicentennial. It later closed in 1979.

Videos from the past several years show the PATCO trains still passing by the shuttered station.

The modern renovations added ADA-compliant features to the station, including elevators and ramps, and there's also an escalator to take you down to the platform.

Franklin Square will be the new first stop in Philadelphia for travelers coming across the Delaware River from Camden, New Jersey. Before that, riders had to get off at 8th and Market streets.