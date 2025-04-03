Watch CBS News
Local News

PATCO reopening Franklin Square Philadelphia station after 46 years out of service

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PATCO's Franklin Square Philadelphia station reopening after more than 40 years out of service
PATCO's Franklin Square Philadelphia station reopening after more than 40 years out of service 00:41

A long-dormant train station in Philadelphia is reopening Thursday after a $29 million renovation.

PATCO's Franklin Square station will reopen on Thursday, April 3, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 12 p.m.

You can watch that ceremony live on our YouTube channel, and follow along for live coverage in this article as well.

Franklin Square station at 7th and Race streets initially opened in the 1930s but closed in 1939, with brief reopening stints in the 1950s and again in 1976 for the nation's bicentennial. It later closed in 1979.

Videos from the past several years show the PATCO trains still passing by the shuttered station.

The modern renovations added ADA-compliant features to the station, including elevators and ramps, and there's also an escalator to take you down to the platform.

Franklin Square will be the new first stop in Philadelphia for travelers coming across the Delaware River from Camden, New Jersey. Before that, riders had to get off at 8th and Market streets.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.