PATCO says all credit and debit card services down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All credit and debit card services are down at PATCO train stations Thursday morning, the transit agency said.

If riders don't have cash or a Freedom card, they will not be able to board the trains.

Expect big problems are PATCO stations this morning! Unless you have cash or a Freedom card you cannot board trains. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/Bi0S1TvQw7 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) July 27, 2023

PATCO's Speedline is used by commuters from New Jersey to Philadelphia. The train runs through the city of Camden and into Camden County towns like Collingswood, Haddonfield and Lindenwold.

