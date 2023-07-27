Watch CBS News
PATCO says all credit and debit card services down

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All credit and debit card services are down at PATCO train stations Thursday morning, the transit agency said.

If riders don't have cash or a Freedom card, they will not be able to board the trains.

PATCO's Speedline is used by commuters from New Jersey to Philadelphia. The train runs through the city of Camden and into Camden County towns like Collingswood, Haddonfield and Lindenwold.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:40 AM

