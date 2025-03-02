Jefferson University's Pat Horvath becomes all-time winningest baseball coach in program history

Jefferson University head baseball coach Pat Horvath became the all-time winningest coach in program history on Saturday with a walk-off win over West Virginia State in the Wilson Tobs Tournament in North Carolina.

The win was Horvath's 258th. With the victory, he passed the late Don Flynn, who coached at Jefferson from 1991 to 2005 and helped develop four players who were selected in the MLB draft.

The Rams trailed West Virginia State 7-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning and rallied to win the game. With the team down to their final out, senior infielder Alexander Angulo hit a grand slam that lifted Jefferson to an 8-7 victory.

"We are so proud of Pat for surpassing the all-time program wins mark, as it is a testament to the impact he has on student-athletes both on and off the field," Dr. Susan Aldridge, the president of Jefferson, said in a news release. "The Rams baseball program has thrived under his leadership and we look forward to more successes ahead!"

Horvath, the 2024 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference coach of the year, has been with the program since the 2011 season. Horvath has helped Jefferson win at least 23 games a year over the last four seasons. Last year, the team made the NCAA Division II Tournament for the second time in program history.

Horvath has coached 34 of the program's 51 All-CACC players since 2011. He's also coached two CACC Players of the Year, a CACC Pitcher of the Year and a CACC Rookie of the Year.

The Rams are 4-3 so far in the 2025 season and will be back in action on Wednesday at Millersville University.

"Congratulations to Coach Pat Horvath, aka 'H.' His unparalleled work ethic, deep knowledge of the game, and unwavering commitment to building strong relationships with players and alumni have led us to this historic moment," Corey Goff, the assistant vice president for athletics, said in a news release. "We celebrate not just his remarkable achievements on the field but the lasting impact he's made on our community and the lives of his players. Here's to many more victories and continued success!"