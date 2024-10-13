Breezy and partly cloudy skies in Philadelphia Monday. Here's the full forecast.

Overnight we'll see our next cold front. We're watching it move through the Philadelphia area into the wee hours of Monday, but don't expect much in the way of rain. Sure, a few drops may fall here and there, but the better chance for anything significant will be north, closer to the New York state border. The big story with this cold front is the much cooler weather headed our way next week behind it.

Monday's temperatures go nowhere, despite the sunshine, we'll stay in the low to mid-60s all morning. We'll start to really feel it Monday evening, as the temperatures drop into the 40s. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday, the coldest days of fall so far. Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s but the entire week ahead will be cooler than average.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, turning sunny tomorrow afternoon through Friday.

Those conditions will not help what is quickly coming to a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area, especially portions of Burlington and Atlantic counties.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Breezy, cooler. High 65, Low 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 59, Low 41.

Wednesday: Bright but chilly. High 58, Low 41.

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High 62, Low 40.

Friday: More seasonable. High 69, Low 38.

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High 72, Low 41.

Sunday: Warming up. High 74, Low 45.

