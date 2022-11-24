4 Overbrook High School students shot: "That's coward stuff"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four Philadelphia students are recovering after they were shot near Overbrook High School. The shooting happened at 60th and Oxford Streets minutes after students dismissed early ahead of Thanksgiving.

Police say all of the students are stable. They include two 15-year-old foster sisters. Two 16-year-old boys, who are friends, were also hit in that drive-by shooting that now has so many people on high alert.

A shattered glass door and a bullet hole through the window of a beauty salon are what's left behind after four Overbrook High School students were shot just hours before Thanksgiving.

"It's been bad, but it's really getting bad now," Kee, a worker at The Beauty Lounge, said. "You can't even run your business in peace."

"Very lucky that the people inside of the beauty salon there were not struck," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

Police say a group of students were outside the Beauty Lounge near A&D minimarket when a silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle started firing.

"At this point, we have two female 15-year-old juveniles that were shot," Stanford said. "One was shot in the shoulder, the other sustained a graze wound to the shoulder. Two 16-year-old male juveniles who were struck, one shot in the leg, the other graze wound to the head."

It's not clear if any of the teen victims were the intended target.

"We could have lost a child today," Philadelphia School Safety Chief Kevin Bethel said.

Bethel says there were no incidents at Overbrook High School Wednesday, but says the investigation is in its early stages.

"That's coward stuff," Bethel said. "Pulling up in a car and shooting from a car. I mean, where are we at?"

Now, neighbors hope police find the shooter.

"They gotta figure out how to get the guns off the street," one neighbor said. "That's the most important. Because young people are dying.

Police are reviewing security video that shows the shooting.

A football game between Overbook and West Philly scheduled for Thursday has now been canceled.