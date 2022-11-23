4 Overbrook High School students shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Overbrook High School students were shot Wednesday morning shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. Police said it happened outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets, just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say a number of students were standing outside the beauty salon when a silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle started firing shots at the group.

Two 15-year-old girls were injured, one was shot in the shoulder and another sustained a graze wound to the shoulder. Two 16-year-old boys were also injured, one suffered a graze wound to the head and another was shot in the leg.

Police said all students were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

Four Overbrook High School students - two boys and two girls - were shot just after dismissing for Thanksgiving break, according to Philly Police. It happened outside if A&D Minimarket at 60th and Oxford Streets @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cI6afUZxaY — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 23, 2022

Luckily, no one inside the beauty salon was injured.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers released the following statement:

"The ongoing scourge of gun violence continues to plague our city and our nation. I am enraged by the shooting outside of Overbrook High School this afternoon that injured four students and surely traumatized so many more students, staff, and community members. While I am grateful that the students injured appear to be in stable condition, I am disgusted by the level of violence impacting so many across this city and nation. It is well past time for meaningful and sustainable action on gun reform. In the past two weeks, we have seen the relentless impact of this crisis across the nation, with deadly mass shootings at UVA, at Club Q in Colorado Springs, and at a Chesapeake, VA Walmart. In 2022 in our beloved city, we have seen the devastation wrought by this crisis with 435 fatal shootings as of yesterday. Today, students leaving Overbrook High School, ready for time off from school with their loved ones, had their lives upended by the devastation wrought by gun violence. No one should have to go to school in fear. Or go to a club in fear. Or go to work in fear. Or simply exist in fear for their life. This Thanksgiving, I'll be holding the entire Overbrook High School community, and all impacted by this ongoing crisis, in my heart and mind. I reaffirm this union's deep commitment to ending the crisis of gun violence."

No word on what led to the shooting.