Overbrook-West Philly Thanksgiving football game canceled after shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The high school football game scheduled for Thursday between Overbrook and West Philly has been canceled after four students were shot. The School District of Philadelphia said the Thanksgiving game was canceled "in light of [Wednesday's] incident and out of an abundance of caution."

The students were shot outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets just after 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School on Wednesday.

Police say a number of students were standing outside the salon when a Silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots.

Philadelphia School District’s Chief Of School Safety Kevin Bethel says eight students have been shot so far this school year @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/chcPetVhqa — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 23, 2022

Two 15-year-old girls were injured. One was shot in the shoulder and another sustained a graze wound the shoulder, according to police. Two 16-year-old boys were also wounded -- one suffered a graze wound the head and another was shot in the leg.

Philadelphia School District's Chief of School Safety Kevin Bethel said that eight students have been shot so far this school year.

Five teenagers, including one that died, were shot following a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School earlier this year.

There's no word on what led to the shooting near Overbrook High.

The Philly School District released a statement after the shooting that reads in part: