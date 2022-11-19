Watch CBS News
Ocean City seasonal beach tags on sale

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – If you are dreaming of warmer days at the Jersey Shore, seasonal beach tags for Ocean City go on sale Saturday for the summer season.

Through May 31, beach tags are discounted to $30. After that, they'll be $35.

Only seasonal tags can be purchased right now. 

Weekly and daily tags will be available during the season.

Last month, the prices for Ocean City beach tags made headlines when the city council announced a spike in prices.

CBS3 Staff
