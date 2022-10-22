Watch CBS News
Ocean City beach tags going up in price to cover expenses

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Beach tags are going to be more expensive in Ocean City next summer.

The city council has voted to double the cost of daily beach tags from $5 to $10.

Weekly tags will double from $10 to $20 and seasonal tags are going from $20 to $30.

Keep in mind, they will be $35 if purchased after May 31.

Ocean City says the money is needed to cover the increased cost of running the beaches.

