Pennsylvania voters feeling unsure, split going into crucial 2024 presidential election

How is the Trump verdict affecting voters in a purple county like Northampton County?

How is the Trump verdict affecting voters in a purple county like Northampton County?

How is the Trump verdict affecting voters in a purple county like Northampton County?

BETHLEHEM (CBS) -- The Philadelphia suburbs are expected to play a vital role in the upcoming general election. One of those areas is the Lehigh Valley.

The City of Bethlehem sits in both Lehigh and Northampton Counties. When it comes to the last two presidential elections, Northampton voted red in 2016 but flipped blue in 2020.

"There are some very strong opinions here, obviously, being purple, it's all mixed up," Lynne Brolly from Bethlehem said.

Voters along Main Street shared their views.

"I'm almost hesitant to say it, but it is Trump," Scott Steinruck, who was visiting the city, said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked Brolly if she had her vote picked yet.

"Oh absolutely, yes, yes, yes. That'd be Biden," Brolly said.

Jack Arnold said, "If it were up to me, I wouldn't vote for either, but if it came down to one or the other, I think I have my decision made."

"I'm not a fan of Biden, I'm definitely not a fan of Trump," Julie Weaver said. "I really don't know what I'm going to do with this election."

"I don't know how many people are truly undecided or deciding whether or not to show up at all," said Lauren Cristella, who works for the Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit advocating for better elections.

She said moments, like Trump's guilty verdict in the "hush money trial," may be "the first time" those voters start paying attention to the race.

"The counties that will decide this and the voters across the state, we're talking about a handful of places and maybe as little as 40,000 votes — enough to fit in one of our big stadiums," Cristella said.

Votes that could "play" a big role in the biggest competition of the year.