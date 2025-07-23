Northern Liberties Night Market in Philadelphia was canceled. Organizers say they can't afford city's rising costs.

Why the Northern Liberties Night Market in Philadelphia was canceled

Sip, savor and stroll down North 2nd Street: That's what organizers say the Northern Liberties Night Market is all about.

It's free, family-friendly and filled with dozens of vendors. It was supposed to happen Wednesday night but was canceled after organizers said they couldn't afford the city's rising costs.

"We've been waiting for a Hail Mary that kind of never came," said Owen Kamihira, owner of El Camino Real in Northern Liberties.

Kamihira helps plan the festival.

He said in previous years they could afford it, but recently the price for sanitation, police and other costs has skyrocketed and they can't swing it this summer.

Organizers said they want a partnership with the city. They hope to work together to continue to keep the Night Market going.

"This is, you know, kind of a perfect example of their Open Streets initiative that they've been trying to pull off. We're not actually asking the city to pay for this; we're actually asking for a partnership," he said.

"This is just one of a handful of times a year we try to do anything on the street, and we're just getting priced out of it," said William Reed, co-owner of Standard Tap.

Organizers are hopeful for the September event that's right around the corner.

"Our hope is that we can land on a fixed fee with the city. ... We were able to negotiate the 2nd Street Festival, which we also do," Kamihira said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the city, and we are still waiting to hear back.