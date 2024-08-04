Northern Liberties 2nd Street Festival is a showcase of local talent and flavor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tens of thousands of people poured onto 2nd Street in Northern Liberties for a family-friendly celebration of local businesses and community spirit on Sunday. The 14th annual 2nd Street Festival featured nearly 200 vendors.

One of the vendors was Philadelphian Tiffany Green, owner of local business Dillonades. She offered a range of fruity-flavored lemonades: tropical, peach, pineapple, strawberry and berry berry.

"There's no preservatives, no artificial ingredients – we just freshly squeeze it and bottle it up," Green said.

Dillonades, named after Green's son Dillon, has evolved since its humble beginnings during the pandemic.

"It was a hustle that I used to do for many, many years selling lemonade out of the trunk of my car, going around to different barbershops and hair salons," Green recalled.

At Sunday's festival, Green aimed to create more brand awareness and expand her business in new ways.

"This is our first time at this festival," she said.

The event also featured Elina Oehlert, a custom jewelry maker who also started her business, Yuuka Universe, during the pandemic. At Oehlert's booth, you could find hand-sculpted polymer strawberry earrings and other unique pieces.

"My art is how I support myself and pay for my rent and my bills," Oehlert said.

She said the event provided an important place for customer connection.

"Having people be able to physically see my work and connect with me," she said.

Festival visitors like Kechan Myers appreciated the opportunity to support local businesses.

"In some ways, it helps the community, brings more stuff into the community … more resources," he said.

Tania Leon, a South Philadelphia artist, had a vendor booth for Tenangos Philly, showcasing her hand-embroidered colorful artwork that showcases her Mexican heritage.

"I'm so proud to bring this to America and show people about my culture," she said.

Festivalgoers said they were happy to contribute to a thriving community, rich in culture and flavor.

"You see a lot of artists that are putting out their artwork that's specific to Philly," said Allen Choy, who lives in the neighborhood. "There's a lot of grittiness here, too, so I like how everyone is supporting each other."