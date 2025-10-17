Suspects flee after attempted armored truck robbery at Northeast Philadelphia Wawa

Multiple suspects got away after they attempted to rob an armored truck at a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa Friday morning, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The attempted robbery happened just after 8 a.m. at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue near Meridian Street in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood, sources say.

After they were unable to recover any money, the suspects ran away from the Wawa, according to sources.

The FBI will assist with the investigation.

Earlier this month, three people were taken into custody following a police chase in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, in connection with a string of armored truck robberies that began in the spring.

Sources previously told CBS News Philadelphia that in one of the robberies, the suspects got away with nearly $1 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.