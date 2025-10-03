Heavy police presence in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania in search of "armed individuals," officials say

There is a heavy police presence and shelter-in-place order in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania as police search for three people who are armed, officials said Friday.

Residents in the Bala Cynwyd section of the township were told to shelter-in-place until they hear otherwise, a Lower Merion spokesperson said in an email.

Schools in the area — including Belmont Hills ES, Cynwyd ES, Merion ES, Penn Valley ES, Penn Wynne ES, Bala Cynwyd MS, Welsh Valley MS, and Lower Merion HS — are locked down as a precaution, the Lower Merion School District said.

The district said police are in pursuit of "a robbery suspect."

Lower Merion police said there is a possible suspect vehicle described as a white Dodge Charger with a Pennsylvania tag MNG 4029.

Images from Chopper 3 showed multiple roads blocked off with police vehicles. A police helicopter could also be seen flying around the township.

There appear to be multiple scenes in Lower Merion, including one on Snowden Road near the Cynwyd Club.

This is a developing story and will be updated.