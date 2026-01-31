Northeast Philadelphia plane crash memorial service planned for today marks 1 year since the tragedy

Community members in Northeast Philadelphia will join local leaders for a memorial honoring the victims and the neighborhood forever changed after last year's deadly medical plane crash.

Saturday, Jan. 31, marks one year since the tragedy, in which all six people aboard the plane and two people on the ground were killed, along with over 20 others injured by debris and fires. Others lost their vehicles or suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

The memorial ceremony will be held at a fire station on Cottman Avenue at 5 p.m.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, state lawmakers and other local leaders are expected to attend. The event is invite-only due to limited space.

The event wil pay tribute to victims, community members, and first responders — including members of the Engine 71, the first fire company on the scene.

People living in the community are still going through the healing process.

Heavy flames from when the plane crashed near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue lit up the sky, leaving many people in shock.

A homeowner we spoke to says the recovery has been slow and emotional, and one year later he continues to feel sorry for those impacted.

"When the explosion happens, the fire came up. I was at my window, and the flame came right up to my window. I feel sorry for the families," Tim Davenport said. "Personally, I was just really shaken up."

"It was a tragedy, it was something that we'll never forget about," Gerry Davenport said.

Business owners along the bustling commercial corridor felt the impact too.

A stretch of Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia is seen in early February 2025, after multiple were businesses were damaged by the Jan. 31, 2025 plane crash. CBS News Philadelphia

Greg Ott, owner of Ott Insurance Group, is grateful for a nearby auto business that let him use office space for five months while his damaged building was being repaired.

"I'm sure there's some buildings that are still not repaired, just for insurance reasons or they just didn't have the finances," Ott said. "But overall, we're all back [up and] running. ... Of course the financial impact is there, but fortunately I've been here for 30 years — our clients really came through and they supported us."