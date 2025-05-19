Watch CBS News
3-year-old boy struck, killed by car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Sunday night, police said. 

The crash happened on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street at around 7:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 3-year-old was struck by the car after running into Teesdale Street. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. 

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said. 

No arrests have been made.

