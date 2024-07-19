Watch CBS News
Person of interest in Philadelphia's Holmesburg shooting that injured 7-month-old boy in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person of interest in the shooting of an infant in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood was arrested Friday evening.

Police said the woman was taken into custody in Oxford Circle.

The parents of the 7-month-old boy were also arrested Thursday night with burglary warrants, according to police.

The 7-month-old was shot Thursday night in his thigh in the area of Frankford Avenue and Meridian Street.

Police believe he was hit by stray gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon. The parents were not hit.

The motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.

