PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-month-old was shot in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 7-month-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The baby's condition isn't known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.