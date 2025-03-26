Student arrested after bringing ghost gun to Northeast High School in Philadelphia, police say

Student charged for bringing ghost gun into Northeast High, police say

An 18-year-old student at Northeast High School in Philadelphia was charged after bringing a ghost gun into school on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said Tawhiid Miles was charged with weapons offenses after the ghost gun inside his book bag was detected on an X-ray machine just before 8 a.m. at the school located on Cottman Avenue.

A school safety officer noticed the shape of something that appeared to be a handgun inside the bag, and immediately called for assistance, according to police.

The officer searched the book bag and found a black and tan 9 mm ghost gun at the bottom of it, police said. The gun was loaded with seven live rounds — six inside a magazine and one in the chamber, according to police.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene and took Miles to the 15th Police District for further processing.