Student arrested after bringing ghost gun to Northeast High School in Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Student charged for bringing ghost gun into Northeast High, police say
An 18-year-old student at Northeast High School in Philadelphia was charged after bringing a ghost gun into school on Wednesday morning, police said. 

Police said Tawhiid Miles was charged with weapons offenses after the ghost gun inside his book bag was detected on an X-ray machine just before 8 a.m. at the school located on Cottman Avenue. 

A school safety officer noticed the shape of something that appeared to be a handgun inside the bag, and immediately called for assistance, according to police.

The officer searched the book bag and found a black and tan 9 mm ghost gun at the bottom of it, police said. The gun was loaded with seven live rounds — six inside a magazine and one in the chamber, according to police.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene and took Miles to the 15th Police District for further processing. 

