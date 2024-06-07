Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visits North Wildwood beach replenishment project site

By Ryan Hughes, Tom Gardiner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Governor Phil Murphy tours North Wildwood's beach restoration project
Governor Phil Murphy tours North Wildwood's beach restoration project 02:27

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of cubic yards of sand are being blasted onto the beaches in North Wildwood.

An emergency beach nourishment dredging project is officially underway, and beachgoers and long-time residents stopped by Friday afternoon to watch the machines in action.

"You have to be grateful that something is finally being done because they weren't going to do anything, so it's great," said Kathy Quinn, who has been visiting North Wildwood for nearly 25 years.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello and N.J. Senator Michael Testa to receive an update from the Department of Transportation, who is managing the project.

"This is so gratifying to see in the context of the damage that has been done by Mother Nature," Murphy said.

After years of back and forth, a bipartisan agreement was reached in April for a temporary solution to fix the battered beach and provide more shore protection.

"This was literally an emergency, this is a community that thrives between Memorial Day and Labor Day and they were running the risk that there was going to be basically no summer in North Wildwood," Murphy said.

North Wildwood has been hit hard by bad storms. The coastal erosion has left behind large cliffs in some spots and wiped away parts of the beach in other places. The city also recently passed an ordinance banning beach tents and cabanas this summer because there is simply not enough room.

Now, 1,000-foot sections of the beach will be closed as the dredge works up and down the shoreline.

"This project is going to have about a 200-foot dry berm, and for some perspective that's about a city block here in North Wildwood," said Rosenello. "It was exactly 49 days ago today that they got the green light to start this project, and in government to go from zero to what is happening today in 49 days is quite frankly a government miracle."

Frank Clemens has been coming to North Wildwood his entire life. Before this project, he said he feared the beach would vanish completely.

"The beach is the bread and butter, I mean that's where it's at," Clemens said. "No beach and people would be going [to] other places to [go to] the beach."

The emergency project is expected to be completed by the Fourth of July.

Rosenello said a more permanent Army Corps of Engineers project is still slated for next year.

Ryan Hughes
ryan-hughes-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.