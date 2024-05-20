North Wildwood to soon start emergency beach nourishment dredging project

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The city of North Wildwood released new details Monday morning about when an emergency project will begin to replenish its beaches.

The city announced the emergency beach nourishment dredging project is expected to begin in the next seven to 10 days and be completed by the July 4 holiday.

"We've had some struggles, especially in the last two years," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "I anticipate that once this project is done, this is going to be the best that our beach has looked in probably over a decade."

According to the city, a dredge in the ocean will essentially pump out sand and push it out through a large pipe, which will discharge thousands of cubic yards of sand onto the beach.

"I think people are really going to find it interesting to watch the renourishment project happen," Mayor Rosenello said.

The mayor says this will involve shutting down 1,000-foot sections of the beach as the dredge works up and down the shoreline, but this work won't begin until after the Memorial Day holiday.

Stan DelCorio has worked in North Wildwood for 40 years, and he visits the beach often during his lunch break.

"We need it because if this [ocean] comes up, that kills it," DelCorio said. "They'll be going to Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. North Wildwood may suffer, so I'm all for it."

Other North Wildwood residents are excited to see the project get started soon.

"We'll believe it when we see it, but we're hoping for the best," Sheila Blatt said. "We were really excited when we heard it was supposed to happen."