North Wildwood proposes banning large tents on beach this summer. Here's what would be allowed

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) - North Wildwood officials announced Thursday they are proposing a ban on large tents and cabanas on the beach this summer. The city said they issued the proposal because there is not enough space on the beach due to erosion.

"Unfortunately, the City does not have enough dry beach space to handle the many tents, cabanas, pavilions or other similar structures we have seen in the past," Kyle Rutherford, confidential assistant to the mayor of North Wildwood, said in a news release.

North Wildwood said the lack of space has caused beachgoers to set up much closer to one another during the busy summer months.

To create a more enjoyable experience for beachgoers, the city would allow circular umbrellas that are a maximum of 8 feet in diameter and 7 feet 6 inches in height, and baby tents that are 36 inches in height, width, and length.

The proposal is slated for final adoption by city council on May 7. If approved at that meeting, it would go into effect May 15.

If there is a significant change in the size of the beach, by way of a beach replenishment project or accretion, then officials said city council will revisit the proposed restrictions.

At this time, the restrictions would only apply to the 2024 season.

What happened to the beach in North Wildwood?

Recent winter storms caused further erosion to North Wildwood's already battered dune system. In February, a breach in the dunes formed at the 13th Avenue beach access point, and a gap that formed in mid-January, between 13th and 15th Avenues, has grown bigger.

The dunes are designed to protect the city's eastern half from ocean water rushing into the streets.

The city applied for emergency authorization to build a bulkhead — a metal wall — along the 13th Avenue dunes to protect against flooding, but the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection denied the request, saying there's no imminent threat to infrastructure or properties.

The department added that a metal bulkhead could cause further damage to the beach.