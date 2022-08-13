Watch CBS News
Police: Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves teenage boy dead, pregnant woman in critical condition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m.

At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.

This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

