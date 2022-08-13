Philadelphia gun violence: At least 7 shot on violent Friday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.

A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.

Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.

On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large.

"We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. "As they're standing there, there's a blue vehicle that comes westbound on Girard. Two males exit the vehicle, they begin shooting at the males who were standing in the parking lot."

In all, three men were shot. A 25-year-old is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, a 31-year-old is in critical condition at Temple and a 75-year-old just driving by was hit by the hail of bullets. He's in stable condition at Jefferson.

Two Black males driving a blue car, wearing dark clothing and masks remain at large. There is currently no motive for the shooting.

A short time later, a second drive-by shooting further north saw four people shot.

"Shortly after 7:30 this evening, 15th District officers responded to a call for gunshots on the 5300 block of Charles Street," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. "Upon arrival, officers discovered that four persons were shot at this location."

Three men -- ages 29, 30 and 32 -- were hit, as was a 34-year-old woman. Three of the victims are currently at Temple University Hospital, one is at Frankford-Torresdale. Two are in stable condition, the other two are in critical condition.

Two men driving a white Ford Focus, which matches the description of a vehicle stolen last Friday in a carjacking, are still at large.

As is so often the case, Philadelphia police ask the public for their help in solving these crimes. You can even submit a tip without sharing your name. Just call 215-686-TIPS.