Man killed in North Philadelphia neighborhood after shot multiple times in chest and hand, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Philadephia's Olney neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened on the 5500 block of North 6th Street a little after 3:30 p.m. and a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and right hand.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by a private car and was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the PPD's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). They said tipsters can remain anonymous.