2 SEPTA employees in Norristown, Pa. injured while working on train tracks

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Two SEPTA employees were injured Saturday morning while working on train tracks used by the Norristown High Speed Line.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the workers were using a piece of equipment known as a "loader" on the tracks near County Line Station when around 9 a.m., they were injured by the equipment.

The loader is used to remove railroad ties, the spokesperson said.

The workers were taken to Lankenau Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Shuttles were operating between the Bryn Mawr station and the Norristown station while the section of tracks is temporarily suspended.

County Line station is between the intersection of Matsonford Road and the County Line Road overpass of I-476.

