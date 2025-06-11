Families in Norristown, Pennsylvania, speak out following wave of ICE arrests, deportations

Community members and immigrant rights advocates gathered Wednesday evening at the Reformed Church of the Ascension in Norristown to share emotional stories of loved ones detained — and in some cases deported — amid what they describe as a recent wave of immigration enforcement.

Julieta Guadalupe Adán said her brother, 34-year-old Alejandro Serrano Adán, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Saturday and is now back in Mexico.

"He's never had any incident with the law," she said through a translator. "He came here. He always had a consistent job. His main focus was to provide for his family."

According to Guadalupe Adán, her brother came to the United States from Mexico four years ago to work as a landscaper. Though he was undocumented, she said he had no criminal record, but often gave rides to a man who she believed did.

"I've warned him of this," she said. "He was somebody who, if you asked him for a ride or a favor, he would do that for anybody."

Guadalupe Adán said she always knew deportation was a possibility, but said she's struggling to accept how it happened.

"He was dropped off without any of his documentation — no passport, no information, no money," she said.

Denisse Argurto, a community organizer in Montgomery County, said advocates have been tracking the number of local families affected by ICE arrests. They estimate that over 25 people have been arrested and at least five deported from Norristown since late May. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to an ICE spokesperson for confirmation and is awaiting a response.

David McMahon, a community organizer who works with families impacted by immigration enforcement, said educating people about their rights is essential.

"People need to be informed of their rights — where they are able to actually successfully exercise them," McMahon said. "Especially in instances where people who are most vulnerable can't really take some actions directly, we can sort of be a public face and get word out that way."

Over the past few weeks, volunteers like McMahon have handed out pocket-sized cards listing the legal rights of immigrants if approached by immigration officers. The cards include reminders such as the right to remain silent and the ability to refuse entry unless ICE presents a judicial warrant.

Guadalupe Adán said her family is still reeling from her brother's sudden deportation — but she hopes speaking out will inspire others.

"We do have value. We do have our dignity," she said. "And we demand respect — especially for our children."