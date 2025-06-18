Phillies acquire pitcher Nolan Hoffman in trade with Texas Rangers

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia Phillies have added organizational pitching depth in a trade with the Texas Rangers. The Phillies on Wednesday acquired 27-year-old right-hander Nolan Hoffman from the Rangers for cash considerations.

Hoffman's contract was selected, meaning he's now on the Phillies' 40-man roster, and the club optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia's 40-man now sits at 40.

A 2018 fifth-round pick by the Seattle Mariners out of Texas A&M, Hoffman signed with the Rangers in December. The righty made 22 appearances, starting three, for Triple-A Round Rock Express, with a 5.91 ERA, striking out 46 and walking 21 in 35 innings. Hoffman did attend Rangers spring training as a non-roster invitee but didn't make Texas's roster.

Hoffman is a righty who throws from a low arm slot and usually generates groundballs. At Triple-A this season, Hoffman has a 44.6% groundball rate and a 34.9% flyball rate, which is down from the previous four seasons, when he averaged a 58.7% groundball rate.

On May 1, the Phillies acquired 30-year-old Daniel Robert from the Rangers. Robert has spent most of his time in the Philadelphia organization with the IronPigs, but he has made two appearances in the majors. He's faced six batters, walking three, allowing a hit and run over 2/3 innings in two appearances.