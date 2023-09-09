"No Name Pops" concert moving indoors due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Due to impending weather, the "No Name Pops" have moved their summer sendoff concert indoors.

RELATED: NEXT Weather: Chances of PM showers and storms

The show was previously scheduled to take place outdoors at the Headhouse Plaza on South Street. It is now moving to the auditorium at Philadelphia Performing Arts: A String Theory Charter School at 1600 Vine Street.

This 58-piece orchestra performance is made up of former musicians from the Philly Pops and a mix of other musicians.

Saturday night's show is conducted by Stuart Malina from the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

American Idol star LaKisha Jones is also featured in this free event which will feature the "Rocky" theme and renditions of songs by Whitney Houston, Elton John and Donna Summer.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

The No name Pops have an Oct. 28 concert coming up at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall, and are signed up for nine holiday season concerts at the Kimmel Center this year.