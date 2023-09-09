NEXT Weather: Chances of PM showers and storms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is humid but not as warm, finally a break from the heat wave that broke some temperature records this week.
A mid-level trough drapes itself over the area this weekend, giving us continued chances of showers and storms. We're expecting storm chances mainly after 3 p.m. and 5 pm. in the city.
The storms could last through the latenight hours into Sunday morning.
The Jersey Shore will see clouds but has the best weather Saturday, with the lowest chances of showers.
There's a "slight" risk of severe weather in Philadelphia and parts of Pennsylvania extending northwest of the city. There is a "marginal" risk of severe weather in in New Jersey and Delaware.
We continue to keep an eye on Hurricane Lee, which has downgraded to a Category 3. It may weaken a bit more before strengthening again Sunday and Monday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 88, Low 73
Sunday: Few showers and storms. High 83, Low 73
Monday: Shower, a T-storm chance. High 83, Low 71
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 83, Low 68
Wednesday: Clouds, chance of storms. High 80, Low 68
Thursday: Chance of showers. High 77, Low 68
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 59
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
for more features.