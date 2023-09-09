NEXT Weather: Chances of PM showers and storms

NEXT Weather: Chances of PM showers and storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is humid but not as warm, finally a break from the heat wave that broke some temperature records this week.

A mid-level trough drapes itself over the area this weekend, giving us continued chances of showers and storms. We're expecting storm chances mainly after 3 p.m. and 5 pm. in the city.

The storms could last through the latenight hours into Sunday morning.

The Jersey Shore will see clouds but has the best weather Saturday, with the lowest chances of showers.

There's a "slight" risk of severe weather in Philadelphia and parts of Pennsylvania extending northwest of the city. There is a "marginal" risk of severe weather in in New Jersey and Delaware.

We continue to keep an eye on Hurricane Lee, which has downgraded to a Category 3. It may weaken a bit more before strengthening again Sunday and Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 88, Low 73

Sunday: Few showers and storms. High 83, Low 73

Monday: Shower, a T-storm chance. High 83, Low 71

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 83, Low 68

Wednesday: Clouds, chance of storms. High 80, Low 68

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 77, Low 68

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 59

