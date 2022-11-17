Watch CBS News
Iconic Philly POPS to cease operations after 2022-23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An iconic Philadelphia music group is shutting down after this season.

The Philly POPS orchestra will cease operations next year after it finishes out its season, the group said in a statement.

The statement said "a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic" contributed to the decision to shut down.

Scheduled performances will still be carried out, including all 10 dates and times of "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season" next month.

The Philly POPS was founded in 1979 and soon got involved in the 1980 Independence Day celebrations.

