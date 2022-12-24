No long lines at PHL, but travelers see cancellations, delays

No long lines at airport, just some cancelations and delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Holiday travelers are hitting some snags.

While the winter storm has moved out, it's still causing some delays from the roads to the skies.

On Christmas Eve, travelers braved brutally cold temperatures.

At one point, more than 200 million Americans were under a winter weather advisory or warning as a result of the massive winter storm that just swept across the country.

That led to problems at airports across the country as people tried to get home for the holidays.

More than 5,800 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled by Friday night, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

At Philadelphia International Airport, we counted about three dozen cancellations and another two dozen delays just this morning.

Philadelphia resident Maya Rajan spent all last night trying get back to her family in Detroit, Michigan, as her flight kept gettting delayed.

"First it was 5:30, and then it got delayed to 7, but at that point I still stayed at home," Rajan said. Then the flight was delayed to 8:15.

"So then I left to come here, and then right as soon as I checked my bag, it delayed to 9:55. And then as I was calling my family, it delayed to 10:55," said Rajan.

If you opt to drive to your destination today, be extra careful.

After the rain and snow we received over the past couple days, followed by yesterday's flash freeze.

There will probably be some slick spots on the roads, especially on highway ramps and bridges.

So if you have to drive anywhere, AAA suggests you slow down and give yourself plenty of distance between yourself and the car in front of you.

It's also a good idea to check your car battery and tires before you drive anywhere long distance.

And if you have a flight to catch, our best advice is to arrive early in case of any delays or cancellations to come.