Several cancellations impacting NJ Transit's River Line Thursday morning

There are several cancellations impacting rail service on NJ Transit's River Line on Thursday morning.

According to the agency's website, the following routes will be canceled through at least 8 a.m. due to equipment availability.

Services from 36th Street to the Waterfront Entertainment Center in Trenton

Services from Burlington South to Trenton

Services from Burlington Towne Center to Waterfront Entertainment Center

Services from the Waterfront Entertainment Center to Trenton

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to NJ Transit for more information regarding these closures, and we are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.