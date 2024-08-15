NJ Transit will offer free rides to all passengers from Aug. 26-Sept. 2, Gov. Murphy says

All Aboard Act would refund passengers for delayed trains All Aboard Act would refund passengers for delayed trains 01:47

TRENTON, N.J. – Come on and get a free ride, NJ Transit riders.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday a fare holiday on all NJ Transit rides, across all systems, from Aug. 26-Sept. 2. All fares will be waved during this period.

People who purchased monthly passes will automatically get a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase.

Murphy said it's meant to be a thank you to passengers who have had to cope with NJ Transit's service problems over recent months, which NJ Transit says have been related to Amtrak's Northeast Corridor - the busiest one in the nation.

Murphy's office says Amtrak and NJ Transit have been working to improve service on the line: NJ Transit has stepped up inspections, while Amtrak is working to repair its overhead wire power supply system, signals and substations.

"Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one week fare holiday for NJ TRANSIT riders," Murphy said. "As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief. We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit."