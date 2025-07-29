2 suspects sought, 1 charged in connection with quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood

Philadelphia city leaders note that crime is still falling despite violent weekend

Philadelphia police have identified two more people wanted in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting in Nicetown, where two men were killed and a mother and her daughter were injured Saturday night.

Police identified the two suspects Tuesday as 25-year-old Lawrence Coleman and 29-year-old Virgil Williams.

Coleman is described as 5-foot-9, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Williams is described as 6-foot-4, weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

During a press conference Monday, police said they arrested another suspect, 20-year-old Lonzell McDaniel, in connection with the shooting. Court documents show McDaniel is charged with murder, firearms violations and possessing an instrument of crime, among other offenses.

Police responded to the shooting on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after hearing that a 7-year-old had been shot.

Investigators said a barbecue and birthday party were happening on the block when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Officers arrived and found two men, Nyfik Johnson and Quron Ross-Weems, had been shot multiple times. The two victims were brought to Temple University Hospital, where they later died, according to police.

Two more victims, a 26-year-old mother, who was shot in the arm, and her 7-year-old daughter, who suffered a graze wound to her head, were brought to a local hospital. Both the mother and her daughter are stable, according to police.

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case.