NHL draft lottery 2023: Start time, Flyers' odds, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Connor Bedard will essentially learn his NHL future Monday night. Could it be Philadelphia? We'll find out tonight during the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

The Flyers finished the season 26th in the NHL, which gives them the seventh-best odds of winning the draft lottery at 6.5%.

Philadelphia is undergoing a sea of change after firing its general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher.

The Flyers are finally admitting they're in a rebuild and are hiring for two positions: GM and president.

Danny Briere is the interim general manager and is expected to have the interim tag removed.

No official decision has been made on the GM or the president positions.

Bedard, a 17-year-old who played junior hockey for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, is the consensus top pick. He finished as the top-ranked North American skater by the NHL Central Scouting Department.

Anaheim and Columbus have the best odds of landing the top pick.

What is the NHL draft lottery?

The lottery determines the top 16 selections in the NHL draft.

Here's how it works.

There are two drawings: one for the first overall pick and another for the second. No team can move up more than 10 picks and only the top 11 teams have a shot at landing the top pick in the draft.

After the first two picks are drawn, the remaining order -- picks Nos. 3-16 -- will be established in inverse order from the regular-season standings.

How to watch

The lottery will take place at 8 p.m. Monday from the NHL Network offices in Secaucus, New Jersey. Fans can watch on ESPN, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports depending on their location.

Odds to win the lottery

Per NHL.com, here are the odds of winning the lottery.

Ducks, 18.5%

Blue Jackets, 13.5%

Blackhawks, 11.5%

Sharks, 9.5%

Canadiens, 8.5%

Coyotes, 7.5%

Flyers, 6.5%

Capitals, 6%

Red Wings, 5%

Blues, 3.5%

Canucks, 3%

Coyotes (from Ottawa), 2.5%

Sabres, 2%

Penguins, 1.5%

Predators, 0.5%

Flames, 0.5%

Flyers draft lottery history

The Flyers technically didn't win the lottery in 2017 but they did leap from 13th to No. 2, selecting Nolan Patrick. That didn't pan out.

In 2006-07, the Flyers finished as the NHL's worst team but under a different lottery system, got the second overall pick. The Chicago Blackhawks jumped from fifth overall to No. 1 and drafted Patrick Kane.

The Flyers ended up drafting James van Riemsdyk with the No. 2 overall pick.