NEXT Weather: Decreasing threat for weekend rain, cooler air rushes in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lately it seems like we can't have a weekend without also having rain around. In fact, with rain in the forecast once again it could end up being the seventh weekend in a row with measurable rain in the Philadelphia area. That said, there is good news.

CBS Philadelphia

Where earlier in the week it looked like rain was going to be a sure bet for at least part of the weekend, that chance for showers has decreased. A coastal low pressure system responsible for rain in New Jersey Friday is now moving east as another low pressure system and its associated cold front moves in from the Great Lake States.

CBS Philadelphia

Scattered showers associated with this storm system will be possible across the region through early Saturday morning. The area of low pressure will begin to strengthen as it moves east and while bringing more widespread rain to our northeast much of the Philadelphia area will see a decreasing chance of rain through midday Saturday. While the initial cold front will push east of the region with the rain, a secondary cold front to the west will delay the arrival of a more significant drop in temperatures until Sunday.

CBS Philadelphia

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the middle 50s and with partially clearing skies temps will warm into the middle 60s by Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the afternoon heating will combine with some trailing upper-level energy in the wake of the departing low pressure system to produce some more clouds and a very small chance for an isolated sprinkle.

CBS Philadelphia

The departing area of low pressure, while moving away from the Delaware Valley, will be strengthening which will cause winds to increase through Saturday afternoon and evening. The winds out of the northwest are expected to increase to between 10-20 mph through Saturday afternoon and occasionally gust above 30 mph. These gusts may even approach 40 mph along the coast.

CBS Philadelphia

These breezy conditions will remain until Sunday as the cooler air begins to rush in from the northwest. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s with high temperatures Sunday afternoon struggling to climb out of the 50s. Meanwhile, gusty winds through the day on Sunday will keep feels-like temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the day.

These conditions will remain for the Eagles football game Sunday evening against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field with temperatures expected to the in the low 50s. It'll remain breezy throughout the game which will cause feels-like temps to drop into the low 40s and possibly even upper 30s by the final whistle.

CBS Philadelphia

The winds will relax a little into Monday, but the cooler northwesterly flow will keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with highs Monday afternoon near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The normal high and low temperature for late October in the Philadelphia area is 66 and 48 degrees respectively.

Under clear skies and calmer winds temperatures Monday night are expected to get even colder with overnight lows dipping to near 40 degrees. Suburban and more rural communities may even wake up to frost early Tuesday morning.

CBS Philadelphia

After Tuesday morning the warmth will begin to return as high pressure moves in from the west to take hold for the remainder of the week. Temperatures look to rebound to the 70s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.