Some snow showers possible in Philadelphia region for New Year's Eve. Here's the weather forecast.

Layering up again will be the primary rule Wednesday in the Philadelphia region.

Winds will not be quite as strong, but the temps will stay in the mid-30s at the highest. Breezes will keep wind chills in the 20s. The only weather feature will be some early morning snow showers around the region. Get up a few minutes early so you can check the forecast. If we get any light snow, it will stick. Little to no accumulation expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

A few isolated snow showers are possible toward daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday continue the winter feel. A weak cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing a chance for snow showers, mainly north of I-78, with only light accumulations possible in the Poconos.

New Year's Day turns colder and breezy again behind the front, with highs mostly below freezing and wind chills running well below actual temperatures. We may be chasing a few flurries for the first half of the day, too.

High pressure builds in late Thursday into Friday, setting up drier but still cold conditions as we head toward the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Little to no significant relief is in sight as we head into the first week of the new year. On that note, December has ended up being the coldest since 2010 with high temps nearly four degrees below normal!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday/New Year's Eve: Morning snow showers. High 34, low 27.

Thursday/New Year's Day: Few flurries. High 32, low 29.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 35, low 21.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 37, low 26.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. High 37, low 21.

Monday: A touch warmer? High 40, low 28.

Tuesday: A flurry possible. High 38, low 30.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast