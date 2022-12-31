Where to catch fireworks, events to ring in New Year's 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How are you going to ring in the new year?
Many parties and events have sold out of tickets, but there are still plenty of events offering a special place to ring in 2023 and kiss 2022 goodbye.
So many, in fact, that Philadelphia was ranked as a top 20 place to celebrate the New Year.
And if you're attending a New Year's Eve party, a study shows the best time to leave is 1 a.m.
There are fireworks, live music, dancing, food and parades to discuss. Let's get started.
In Philadelphia
- The Philadelphia Orchestra is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration at 7 p.m.
- There are two fireworks shows at Rivers Casino. You can catch them at 6 p.m. and midnight from anywhere along the Delaware River Waterfront. The shows will be held rain or shine.
Pennsylvania
- Harrisburg: Rise, shine, freeze. For early risers who find joy in celebrating the new year by jumping into the Susquehanna River, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area hosts its annual Penguin Plunge starting at 10 a.m. with the big "plunge" at 12 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Proceeds will benefit homeless animals of Central Pennsylvania.
- Telford: Chosen 300 Ministries and Franconia Mennonite Church are taking part in a Polar Bear Plunge fundraising event at Branchwood Park and asked participants to arrive or join in on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. You can join the event on Zoom with meeting ID 810 469 9228. The plunge will take place at 12 p.m.
- Pottsville: It's a long drive from Philadelphia, but if you like Yuengling, the town in Schuylkill County raises a bottle to the top of the flagpole in Garfield Square at midnight.
- Kennett Square: In the Midnight on the Square event, the "Mushroom Capital of the World" will lower a 700-pound stainless steel mushroom as part of its countdown to the New Year.
Delaware
- Wilmington: The fireworks show portion of Holiday Magic at the Wilmington Riverfront has been rescheduled to January 1 due to weather. The show will take place over the Christina River.
- Wilmington: A Family Fun Karaoke New Year's Eve Party will take place at Pleasant Hill Lanes, 1001 W. Newport Pike, from 5 to 8 p.m. New Year's Eve.
- Dover: A 5K run and walk themed around New Year's resolutions will take place rain or shine at Buffalo Wild Wings, 680 S Bay Road, beginning at 9 a.m. Day-of registration is $30.
- Ellendale: The community located just a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach celebrates Delaware Annual New Year's Day Parade on Sunday kicking off at noon on Main Street. Organizers pride themselves on celebrating "Delaware's first parade of the year."
- Newark: For the indecisive in the Brandywine Valley, Hamilton's on Main in Newark is hosting a New Year's Eve event starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $125 plus fees.
New Jersey
- Mount Laurel: The Grand Resort Hotel on Route 73 in Mount Laurel is hosting New Year's Eve 2023 Mirchi Dhamaka. DJ Simz will have Bollywood beats spinning all night long and with popular favorites.
- Pilesgrove Township: Auburn Road Winery in Pilesgrove Township will host a "NYE Party for People Who Can't Stay Up Late" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camden: You can watch fireworks from the Battleship New Jersey. Tickets are available at the link.
- Sea Isle City: Fireworks on the beach will be happening at 8 p.m. This is a free event.
- Ocean City: The Jersey shore invites you to take an icy dip into the Atlantic at 2 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the new year. A special event will be held at the Music Pier.
Happy New Year to youse from CBS Philadelphia!
