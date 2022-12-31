Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Where to catch fireworks, events to ring in New Year's 2023

By Joe Brandt, Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Year's Eve events in Philadelphia
New Year's Eve events in Philadelphia 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How are you going to ring in the new year?

Many parties and events have sold out of tickets, but there are still plenty of events offering a special place to ring in 2023 and kiss 2022 goodbye.

So many, in fact, that Philadelphia was ranked as a top 20 place to celebrate the New Year.

And if you're attending a New Year's Eve party, a study shows the best time to leave is 1 a.m.

There are fireworks, live music, dancing, food and parades to discuss. Let's get started.

In Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

Delaware

8th Annual Polar Bear Plunge
401191 06: Swimmers run towards the Atlantic Ocean to swim February 16, 2002 during the 8th Annual Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City, NJ. Approximately 300 swimmers braved the cold water to help raise money for Sea Isle City. / Getty Images
  • Ellendale: The community located just a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach celebrates Delaware Annual New Year's Day Parade on Sunday kicking off at noon on Main Street. Organizers pride themselves on celebrating "Delaware's first parade of the year."
  • Newark: For the indecisive in the Brandywine Valley, Hamilton's on Main in Newark is hosting a New Year's Eve event starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $125 plus fees.

New Jersey

Happy New Year to youse from CBS Philadelphia!

First published on December 31, 2022 / 1:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.