Where to catch fireworks, events to ring in New Year's 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How are you going to ring in the new year?

Many parties and events have sold out of tickets, but there are still plenty of events offering a special place to ring in 2023 and kiss 2022 goodbye.

So many, in fact, that Philadelphia was ranked as a top 20 place to celebrate the New Year.

And if you're attending a New Year's Eve party, a study shows the best time to leave is 1 a.m.

There are fireworks, live music, dancing, food and parades to discuss. Let's get started.

In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Orchestra is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration at 7 p.m.

There are two fireworks shows at Rivers Casino. You can catch them at 6 p.m. and midnight from anywhere along the Delaware River Waterfront. The shows will be held rain or shine.

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg : Rise, shine, freeze. For early risers who find joy in celebrating the new year by jumping into the Susquehanna River, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area hosts its annual Penguin Plunge starting at 10 a.m. with the big "plunge" at 12 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Proceeds will benefit homeless animals of Central Pennsylvania.



: Rise, shine, freeze. For early risers who find joy in celebrating the new year by jumping into the Susquehanna River, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area hosts its annual Penguin Plunge starting at 10 a.m. with the big "plunge" at 12 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Proceeds will benefit homeless animals of Central Pennsylvania. Telford : Chosen 300 Ministries and Franconia Mennonite Church are taking part in a Polar Bear Plunge fundraising event at Branchwood Park and asked participants to arrive or join in on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. You can join the event on Zoom with meeting ID 810 469 9228. The plunge will take place at 12 p.m.

: Chosen 300 Ministries and Franconia Mennonite Church are taking part in a Polar Bear Plunge fundraising event at Branchwood Park and asked participants to arrive or join in on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. You can join the event on Zoom with meeting ID 810 469 9228. The plunge will take place at 12 p.m. Pottsville: It's a long drive from Philadelphia, but if you like Yuengling, the town in Schuylkill County raises a bottle to the top of the flagpole in Garfield Square at midnight.

It's a long drive from Philadelphia, but if you like Yuengling, the town in Schuylkill County raises a bottle to the top of the flagpole in Garfield Square at midnight. Kennett Square: In the Midnight on the Square event, the "Mushroom Capital of the World" will lower a 700-pound stainless steel mushroom as part of its countdown to the New Year.

Delaware

Ellendale: The community located just a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach celebrates Delaware Annual New Year's Day Parade on Sunday kicking off at noon on Main Street. Organizers pride themselves on celebrating "Delaware's first parade of the year."

The community located just a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach celebrates Delaware Annual New Year's Day Parade on Sunday kicking off at noon on Main Street. Organizers pride themselves on celebrating "Delaware's first parade of the year." Newark: For the indecisive in the Brandywine Valley, Hamilton's on Main in Newark is hosting a New Year's Eve event starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $125 plus fees.



New Jersey

