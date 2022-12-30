Watch CBS News
Here's when your hosts want you to leave a New Year's party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of us will head to parties Saturday night.

But just how late should you stay out?

Most people don't want to overstay their welcome, but they also think it's rude to leave before the clock strikes midnight.

That's according to a survey from Onepoll.

So when is the perfect time to leave?

A majority of people think it's good to head home by 1 a.m. after the ball drops. 

First published on December 30, 2022 / 7:28 AM

