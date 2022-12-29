6 ways to ensure you don't derail from your 2023 goals

6 ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions

6 ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions

6 ways to stick to your New Year's resolutions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New year, new you. Many of us want to start healthier habits in 2023 and CBS3 has six ways to ensure you don't get derailed from your goals.

The new year can be a great time to reprioritize your health.

"I think at its essence, it's a way of being kind to ourselves," Dr. Roxanne Sukol, an internist at the Cleveland Clinic, said.

An easy way to start is by adding more foods to your diet that are good for you.

"Improving the quality, in the nutritional value, of the food that we eat. Not denying ourselves certain things," Dr. Sukol said.

She says that with any change you decide to make, ask yourself if you can keep it up for the next six months.

"If the answer to your question is, 'I don't think I could do for even a couple of days,' then it's not worth trying because the experience of failure," the internist said.

Another tip, don't go to parties and celebrations hungry.

"Eat a scoop of peanut butter before you go or a handful of sunflower seeds or something that will just at least take the edge off in a substantial way," Dr. Sukol said.

And involve your friends and family in your goals, like creating a walking club.

"Involving your relationships in the things that you do can be very helpful for some people," Dr. Sukol said.

Dr. Sukol says you also need to remember to give yourself some downtime and find something that nourishes your soul.

But in the end, you don't have to start all your goals Jan. 1st.

"This is a hard time of year to set goals and keep to them," Dr. Sukol said. "It might be easier in a few weeks when, when the excitement has passed."