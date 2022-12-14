Watch CBS News
Philadelphia ranked a top 20 city to celebrate New Year's Eve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are just a few weeks left until we'll be ringing in the new year, and Philadelphia has been ranked one of the top 20 places to celebrate. 

WalletHub.com listed Philadelphia 18th in its ranking of Best City for New Year's festivities

The city gets high marks for food and entertainment options like the two fireworks shows over the Delaware River. 

The top three cities were New York City, Orlando and Las Vegas. 

