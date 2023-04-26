New research states happy emojis often mask negative emotions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We use emojis all the time in text messages or emails. A smiley face, a face laughing with tears or a sad face, or an angry face.

But are people really being honest when they pick these emotion emojis?

A new study suggests that instead of reflecting our feelings, the popular symbols are doing just the opposite.

The small and sometimes silly symbols convey our emotions when words won't do. People have different favorites.

"You know, the one you're laughing and you're crying at the same time?" Satvik Valaji said.

"Probably either the crying laughing face or the girl doing this [face palm]," Mollie O'Flaherty said.

Moyu Liu led a study out of Japan analyzing whether the emojis people send show how they really feel.

"We need those yellow faces to help us to express," Liu said.

Researchers studied the emoji interactions of more than 1,200 people and found happy emojis were often used to mask negative emotions to make a message seem more positive.

"I do that all the time on WhatsApp with my aunties when they send videos that aren't funny," Lauren Christie-Jones said.

The study found people were most likely to fake their feelings when talking to people of a higher social status or in a group chat vs. one-on-one. Researchers found a possible link between those who hid their feelings and mental health.

"Managing emotions using those emojis can be weakly associated with depressive symptoms," Liu said.

So the next time you're faced with a screen full of emojis, experts suggest choosing one that truly matches your mood.

In case you're wondering, what are the most popular emojis for Americans?

Adobe says the favorites are the crying while laughing emoji followed by the thumbs up, heart, rolling on the floor laughing, and the sad emoji with a teardrop.