Watch CBS News
Local News

New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pa.

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New poll shows last month's debate may not have much impact on US Senate race in Pennsylvania
New poll shows last month's debate may not have much impact on US Senate race in Pennsylvania 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until election day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. 

Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. 

Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. 

Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.