New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until election day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman.

Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate.

