Oz, Fetterman debate for Pennsylvania US Senate seat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday night was the first and only debate between the two candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. senate seat. The outcome of the race could determine the balance of power in Congress.

It was a very intense, hour-long debate between the two Senate candidates.

The big question Wednesday morning, did the debate have a lasting impression on voters as they'll head to the polls in a few weeks.

Tuesday night, viewers got to witness the first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, which quickly turned to personal attacks.

Fetterman began addressing what he called the "elephant in the room," a stroke he suffered from in May. Futterman's delivery, at times, was halting and repetitive.

Throughout the debate, it was obvious the candidate's policy differences around critical issues like abortion, energy, the economy and crime.

"We need to fight about inflation," Fetterman said. "Right now, because it is a tax on working families, you know, and Dr. Oz can't possibly understand what that is like. You know? he has ten gigantic mansions."

Oz responded, "John Fetterman brings up houses, the irony is he didn't pay for his own house."

"I don't want the federal government involved with that at all," Oz said about abortion.

"I want to look into the face of every woman in Pennsylvania, you know. If you believe that the choice of your reproductive freedom belongs with Dr. Oz, then you have a choice. But if you believe that the choice for abortion belongs between you and your doctor, that's what I fight for."

And right now, according to a new poll, the race is a toss-up.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Democrat John Fetterman with a two-point lead over his Republican challenger, Dr. Oz. Fetterman had a five-point lead a month ago.

The Battleground Tracker was released before last night's debate.